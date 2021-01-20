Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs charged in deadly Capitol riots

A self-described organizer for the Proud Boys, an extremist group with ties to white nationalism, was charged Wednesday in connection with the deadly Capitol riots, where federal authorities said Joseph Biggs allegedly encouraged fellow extremists.

In court documents, federal prosecutors claimed that Biggs, 37, began urging fellow members in December to join the Jan. 6 demonstration in Washington.

Biggs, arrested Wednesday in Florida, is charged with three federal counts, including unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

Along with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, prosecutors allege that Biggs sent multiple messages to associates, including a Dec. 29 communication in which he warned that members would forego their black and yellow colors to blend in with the crowd.

Members of the Proud Boys, including Joseph Biggs, third from right, and other right-wing demonstrators march in a 2019 anti-antifa rally in Portland, Ore. Biggs now faces charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

“Jan. 6th is gonna be epic,” Biggs warned.

According to an FBI affidavit, Biggs was photographed throughout the day of the riot wearing a plaid shirt while video and other evidence allegedly established that the suspect “did aid, abet, counsel, command, induce, or procure others to unlawfully enter the U.S. Capitol by means of destruction of federal property.”

More: Capitol protest tracker: What happened at capitols across the US on Sunday

More: Proud Boys leader arrested on charges related to burning of Black Lives Matter banner, police say

Biggs and fellow Proud Boys members were photographed on the east side of the Capitol, a location that was “consistent with the directive issued by Biggs,” the FBI affidavit stated.

“None of the men pictured are wearing Proud Boys colors of black and yellow, but are instead dressed ‘incognito.’"

Biggs is later photographed inside the Capitol, where the FBI claimed he gained entry “as a direct result of the destruction of federal property.”

Video streamed on the social media site Parler later showed rioters breaching a Capitol entry.

“One of those individuals, who entered the door within 20 seconds of its opening, is a person that I believe to be Biggs,” an FBI agent stated in the affidavit. “In the video, a voice off camera says, ‘Hey Biggs, what do you gotta say?’ The person depicted …smiles broadly and replies, ‘This is awesome!’ before pulling his gaiter up to cover his face.”

Story continues

The court documents were filed as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in to office on the very site where the rioters staged the assault.

Even as the inauguration played out in Washington, federal authorities continued to pursue suspects across the country.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots