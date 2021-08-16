Proud Boys supporter pleads guilty in Capitol riot threats

A Proud Boys supporter pleaded guilty on Monday to making social media threats tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including a threat to kill an incoming U.S. senator.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York man pleads guilty to threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock

    "Dead man can't pass s--- laws. ... I will fight so help me god," the man said in one message, according to prosecutors.

  • Workers try to flee Vietnam's biggest city as coronavirus crisis worsens

    Thousands of jobless workers in Vietnam's biggest city are trying to flee to their hometowns, many on motorcycles piled high with belongings, following an extension of restrictions in the epicentre of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak yet. But authorities are anxious to prevent them leaving Ho Chi Minh City and potentially spreading the virus to other parts of the country. Television footage from nearby industrialised provinces showed factory workers on Monday dressed head-to-toe in protective clothing and rushing to board trains and buses in a similar attempt to flee the most affected areas.

  • Former youth hockey coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 8 boys in Massachusetts

    Christopher Prew pleaded guilty to 16 offenses, including one count of aggravated rape of a child.

  • Hundreds Rally to Oppose COVID-19 Mandates at Oklahoma Capitol

    A large group of people gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol on August 14 for a rally against mandates on masks and the COVID-19 vaccine.This video, filmed by Jerry Adams, shows a long line of people standing outside the Oklahoma Capitol, waiting to attend an event that featured senators and speakers opposed to mandates relating to the COVID-19 vaccine and the wearing of masks.“The line to get in the State Capitol is wrapping around itself!” Adams wrote on Facebook. Credit: Jerry Adams via Storyful

  • Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended

    CANBERRA/SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as troops and police set up roadblocks to limit the movement of people, while Melbourne faced a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown. Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicentre of Australia's third COVID-19 wave https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps that threatens to push the country's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people in Sydney had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state's previous record daily toll from earlier this month.

  • Vols’ projected 2021 offensive depth chart 13.0

    Vols’ projected 2021 offensive depth chart 13.0.

  • "The war is over": Taliban declare victory in Afghanistan

    Taliban leaders declared Monday "the war is over," after taking control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years on from the militant group fleeing a U.S.-led coalition march into Kabul.Driving the news: The declaration to Al Jazeera came after the Taliban seized the presidential palace in Kabul Sunday, and following the U.S. evacuation of the American Embassy Monday. The U.S. was taking over air traffic control at Kabul's airport, where chaotic scenes were reported Monday, as foreigners and Afghan citize

  • Florida issues tropical storm warning for Panhandle region as Fred approaches

    Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace to hit parts of the Caribbean Fred’s maximum sustained winds at 40mph Sunday morning People at the beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Tropical Storm Grace was 85 miles south of San Juan on Sunday morning. Photograph: Thais Llorca/EPA Florida’s governor declared a state of emergency for the state’s Panhandle region as Tropical Storm Fred moved through the Gulf of Mexico early on Sunday and parts of the Caribbean were preparing for the impact from Tropical Storm Grace.

  • Why McCarthy is staying silent on the bipartisan infrastructure bill

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has been maintaining a deliberate silence about how his caucus should approach the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.Why it matters: It passed the Senate last week with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But it faces an uncertain future in the House, with even Democrats divided over what they want.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (

  • Biden reacts to crisis in Afghanistan

    Stephanie Ramos reports from the White House as President Joe Biden faces criticism for the withdrawal from Afghanistan after news of the Taliban's takeover.

  • Afghan officials, security forces reportedly started selling out to the Taliban in early 2020

    Afghan officials, security forces reportedly started selling out to the Taliban in early 2020

  • Children caught in Covid culture wars as US politicians defy health advice

    Rightwing politicians leave parents of vulnerable children with an impossible dilemma: send children to school where others are unmasked, or keep them home – again Robyn McCarthy says that Ron DeSantis’s anti-mask rules mean that schools will be unsafe for her son, who has asthma. Photograph: Courtesy of Robyn McCarthy Ten days ago Robyn McCarthy was eagerly preparing for the return of her six-year-old son to in-person classes at his Miami public school at the start of the new school year. After

  • U.S. Evacuation Flights Out of Kabul Temporarily Halted amid Tarmac Chaos

    At least three people were shot and killed Monday at Kabul’s airport as thousands of Afghans attempted to evacuate the country and escape the Taliban.

  • Detroit sticks with trucks, SUVs despite lofty 2030 goals for EVs

    The future may belong to electric cars, but for U.S. automakers, trucks will rule for years to come. Automakers in North America plan to build more big pickups and sport utility vehicles than electric vehicles well into the late 2020s, chasing sales trends that run counter to the Biden administration's goal of boosting EVs to half the market by 2030, according to internal production forecasts viewed by Reuters. The popularity of Detroit's big trucks is a challenge both to the industry and efforts by lawmakers and regulators to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other exhaust gas pollutants from combustion engines.

  • Park District says 42 employees disciplined in sex harassment probe

    The Chicago Park District is taking disciplinary action against employees in the beaches and pools unit.

  • Russian embassy: Afghan leader fled with cars full of cash

    The Russian embassy in Kabul alleged Monday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Asked by The Associated Press about how he knew the details of Ghani's departure, Ishchenko said “well, we are working here,” without offering any more details.

  • Man shoots wife to death at rehab center before killing himself

    The 70-year-old woman's husband had gone to pay her visit at the center when he suddenly pulled out a gun and committed the crime.

  • U.S. Embassy Tells Americans in Kabul to ‘Shelter in Place,’ Airport Reportedly Taking Gunfire

    The U.S. Embassy in Kabul told Americans to "shelter in place" in a security warning on Sunday, noting that there were reports of gunfire on the city airport.

  • Anton Lazzaro sex trafficking allegations rock Minnesota GOP

    Fallout over a federal indictment of a GOP donor and political operative accused of sex trafficking minors continues to threaten the Minnesota Republican Party.Why it matters: The charges against Anton Lazzaro, who has denied wrongdoing via his attorney, are serious and serve as a troubling reminder of the prevalence of sex trafficking in the Twin Cities and beyond.Politically, the scandal has become a distraction and PR problem for the state GOP, deepening existing internal rifts as leaders gea

  • "It was avoidable": Congress reacts to the rapid collapse of Afghanistan

    The Taliban has declared victory in Afghanistan after seizing most of Kabul Sunday, forcing Ashraf Ghani to flee the country and the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy.Why it matters: The U.S.'s exit from the country was the opposite of the orderly withdrawal that President Biden had promised when he announced the full military withdrawal earlier this year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Thousands of Afghans who aided U.S. and coalition forces have yet to b