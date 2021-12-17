Proud Boys supporter sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for threatening senator





A member of the Proud Boys has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after pleading guilty to threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and other actions earlier this year.

Eduard Florea, 41, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee to 33 months in prison for threatening Warnock and possessing ammunition after a prior felony.

Florea had pleaded guilty to the charges in August. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said the New York man had posted on social media on Jan. 5, "We need to all come to an agreement . . . and go armed . . . and really take back Washington."

A few minutes later, he posted once again, "Tomorrow may very [well] be the day war kicks off . . ."

Officials said that shortly before midnight the same day, Florea said, "Warnock is going to have a hard time casting votes for communist policies when he's swinging with the f***ing fish."

The man referenced Warnock again the following day on social media, according to the DOJ, writing: "Dead men can't pass sh*t laws . . ."

The DOJ said that after the assault on the U.S. Capitol began on Jan. 6, Florea posted that he intended to travel to Washington, D.C., as part of a group armed with firearms ready to engage in additional violence.

While the Capitol was under siege, Florea reportedly posted, "I am ready.... we need to regroup outside of DC and attack from all sides... talking to some other guys....I will keep watching for the signal."

"With today's sentence, the defendant faces serious consequences for threatening the life of United States Senator Raphael Warnock as part of his effort to foment violence at the Capital on January 6, 2021 in connection with attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement Thursday.

"This Office is deeply committed to protecting our democratic institutions and preserving our democracy, and will vigorously prosecute those who would undermine our founding principles as a nation by threatening the safety of our elected representatives or those who seek elected office," Peace added.

To date, more than 700 people have been charged with offenses related to the Jan. 6 attack, according to the DOJ.