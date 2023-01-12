Proud boys trial - live: Five members of far-right group face seditious conspiracy charges

Five members of the far-right US nationalist group Proud Boys will face charges of seditious conspiracy over the 6 January Capitol riots at a trial in the US District Court starting today.

Former group member Enrique Tarrio along with four others have been charged with eight other crimes including obstructing law enforcement and destruction of government property.

Federal prosecutors will try to convince a jury that members of the Proud Boys on trial had conspired to forcefully oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power.

The US justice department has argued that the men – Ethan “Rufio Panman” Nordean, Joe Biggs, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl – were among the first rioters to break past barriers on the Capitol grounds before 1pm. Video evidence shows Mr Pezzola was the first to break a Capitol window roughly one hour later, the department says.

The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has made similar findings, writing in its report that the Proud Boys “led the attack, penetrated the Capitol, and led hundreds of others inside.”

If convicted, the five people will be looking at a significant time in prison, with the seditious conspiracy charge alone carrying a sentence of up to 20 years.

06:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the trial of five members of the far-right group Proud Boys.