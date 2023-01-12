Proud boys trial - live: Five members of far-right group face seditious conspiracy charges

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
·1 min read

Five members of the far-right US nationalist group Proud Boys will face charges of seditious conspiracy over the 6 January Capitol riots at a trial in the US District Court starting today.

Former group member Enrique Tarrio along with four others have been charged with eight other crimes including obstructing law enforcement and destruction of government property.

Federal prosecutors will try to convince a jury that members of the Proud Boys on trial had conspired to forcefully oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power.

The US justice department has argued that the men – Ethan “Rufio Panman” Nordean, Joe Biggs, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl – were among the first rioters to break past barriers on the Capitol grounds before 1pm. Video evidence shows Mr Pezzola was the first to break a Capitol window roughly one hour later, the department says.

The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has made similar findings, writing in its report that the Proud Boys “led the attack, penetrated the Capitol, and led hundreds of others inside.”

If convicted, the five people will be looking at a significant time in prison, with the seditious conspiracy charge alone carrying a sentence of up to 20 years.

06:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the trial of five members of the far-right group Proud Boys.

Recommended Stories

  • UAE names technocrat to lead upcoming UN COP28 climate talks

    The United Arab Emirates on Thursday named a veteran technocrat with experience in both renewable energies and the oil business to be the president of the upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai, highlighting the balancing act ahead for this crude-producing nation. Authorities nominated Sultan al-Jaber, a trusted confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who now serves as CEO of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. That firm pumps some 4 million barrels of crude a day and hopes to expand to 5 million daily.

  • California parents describe horror of losing 5-year-old son swept away by floodwaters

    Lindsy and Brian Doan speak about their 5-year-old son Kyle, who went missing Monday after their car was swept away by floodwaters in San Luis Obispo County.

  • Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank raid

    The Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian man early Thursday during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest bloodshed in months of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as Samir Aslan, 41.

  • Listing hopefuls on Beijing bourse slash floor IPO prices

    A growing number of listing applicants on the Beijing Stock Exchange are slashing the floor prices of their planned initial public offerings (IPOs), as the pandemic-hit companies seek to lure investors in a sluggish corner of China's reviving stock markets. The move by nearly a score of IPO hopefuls - including green tech firm Polygree and wireless solution provider Lierda - to lower their minimum offer prices over the past month is being hailed by some investors who expect more market-oriented price-setting on the Beijing bourse. Unlike the Shanghai and the Shenzhen stock exchanges, the Beijing Stock Exchange - set up about a year ago to fund small companies - require that IPO candidates set a floor price for their share sales to protect the interest of existing shareholders.

  • India to Test Green Bond Market With Debut $2 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- India is testing the waters of a sluggish global green bond market with its debut sale this month that aims to raise $2 billion for sustainable projects.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at FeetUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After F

  • Belarus detains former presidential candidate

    Andrei Dmitriev, 41, an activist who leads an anti-Lukashenko social movement was detained in the capital Minsk on Wednesday, according to a message posted on his Facebook page. There was no comment from authorities in Belarus on the detention. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed victory in the 2020 vote, which was marred by claims of voter fraud and harsh repression of the opposition by authorities loyal to Lukashenko.

  • Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger’s comments about student stabbings revealed as Tinder date speaks out

    Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court for a preliminary status hearing on 12 January

  • Neighbor of Bryan Kohberger says suspect talked about Idaho student murders

    "'Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion,'" the neighbor said Kohberger said.

  • Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods

    A second arrest has been made in the case of the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire in subfreezing temperatures, authorities said Wednesday. George Theberge was arrested and charged with tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Dec. 26 birth, police in the city of Manchester said. The baby boy was left alone in a tent for more than an hour before officers found him, authorities say.

  • Texas grand jury weighs whether Houston armed diner who shot, killed robbery suspect will get criminal charges

    A Harris County, Texas, grand jury is to weigh whether the 46-year-old unidentified shooter who thwarted a Houston taqueria robbery, killing the suspect, will face criminal charges.

  • Lakewood police search for more victims in series of W Line light rail assaults

    Police in Lakewood are searching for more victims in connection with a series of assaults that happened on the W Line of the RTD light rail train.

  • Police share new details on 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher, say incident was ‘intentional’

    A 6-year-old student intentionally shot his teacher when he opened fire in his elementary school classroom in Virginia using a handgun, police said.

  • ‘I’m gonna give you every god d**n year I can;’ Man gets life in prison for Germantown murder

    A man convicted of murder now knows how long he’ll be behind bars.

  • Violent Encounter Seen on Ski Resort Chairlift in Utah

    A violent encounter was witnessed between two people on a chairlift at a ski resort in Park City, Utah, on December 26.Video recorded by a skier shows the tense scene playing out high above ground on a chairlift farther ahead. One man can be seen standing over a second, while a woman screams and shouts, “Please, stop it!” The first man then shouts, “You’re going to elbow me in my face?” before throwing a punch.The arguments went on for another minute, with the first man saying, “I was having a nice day,” and blaming the other for ruining it.TownLift reported on the altercation, saying a 52-year-old man allegedly elbowed a 39-year-old in the face while on the lift. The 39-year-old claimed he repeatedly punched the other man in the face until he stopped acting aggressively.TownLift, citing law enforcement, said the 52-year-old “denied elbowing the other man in the face.”A second video shows the party being greeted by the park’s authorities when the lift reached its destination.“I’m glad we didn’t get stuck with him,” the recorder can be heard saying in the original footage. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

  • TikTok’s True Crime Community Is Turning on Idaho Murder Survivors

    The app's true crime machine brings up larger questions about the ethical nature of treating murder like entertainment.

  • Man pulls gun on Walmart employee after self-checkout, police say

    Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items.

  • 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly Asian woman on SF Muni bus

    A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of an elderly Asian woman on a San Francisco Muni bus last month. Although the teenager has been apprehended, investigation into the case continues.

  • A man said he was 'very sorry' after he was caught on video spraying an unhoused woman with water

    The gallery owner first said he had no regrets about his actions before apologizing a day later to another outlet.

  • Four people stabbed in North Carolina Airbnb, sheriff says. Other vacationers arrested

    Airbnb said it would remove the booking guest from the platform.

  • 25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

    A rug containing biological evidence that is believed to be human tissue was also recovered, two sources said.