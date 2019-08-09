I was a proud member of the NRA. These days, I think about the moment they lost me forever.

My academic colleagues would probably be appalled to learn that I was once a member of the National Rifle Association. I have never included the fact on my resume or discussed it in polite university circles. My colleagues would probably be less surprised if I owned up to being a Scientologist or a survivalist, but the NRA and I go back a long way.

My dad signed me up as an NRA member at the age of 12 and I became a faithful reader of the American Rifleman and compared my membership to that of being a Boy Scout or a member of 4-H. My dad looked upon the NRA as entirely wholesome, and so did I.

When my dad presented me with a new .22 caliber Mossberg rifle, it came, as he saw it, with the need to learn marksmanship and gun safety. In a time when I would be facing the draft, it would endear me to my drill instructor in boot camp that I knew one end of a rifle from the other. It was like learning the manly art of boxing.

Not my father's NRA

In college, I drifted away from hunting and target practice and devoted my time to studying and girls; more of the latter than the former. But in 1968, the NRA became front and center in my mind with the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert Kennedy. That year, I was living in Washington, D.C., and attended a protest rally at the headquarters of the NRA, which was then located downtown.

Looking back on that event and the passions that were present, I have to remind myself that the weapons that killed King and Kennedy were, respectively, a hunting rifle and a handgun. These were “normal” weapons that were adequate for hunting and home safety. Machine guns had long been heavily regulated and effectively banned, and rapid-fire sporting rifles were a rarity.

When Congress enacted the assault weapons ban in 1994, I thought it a curious move due to the fact that — then at least — these kinds of weapons were functionally not really different from conventional long guns: one trigger-pull, one shot. I could not have imagined that extended magazines manufactured after the 1994 ban expired, recently-banned bump stocks and further modifications would turn these guns into instruments of mass murder. Nonetheless, I did not find the NRA’s position unreasonable.

I continued to defend the NRA, even though I believed that the framers of Constitution had militias specifically in mind when they wrote the Second Amendment, because of their apprehensions about standing armies and their respect for the gun-savvy citizen — soldiers such as the Minutemen.

The day the NRA lost me forever

What led to my final break with the organization was a chance encounter with an NRA event in Northern Virginia, probably in 2004. I had been attracted to a show of Civil War memorabilia near Dulles Airport and discovered that there was an NRA gun show at an adjacent venue.

As I wandered over to check out the NRA event, I was astonished by how many people were openly-brandishing guns even before they entered the hall. While I was taking in all of this, I was lured to an NRA enrollment table with the offer of a discounted ticket to the gun show. By re-joining the NRA after so many years, I would not only get a discount on the ticket but also an NRA ball cap.