‘A proud moment’: New facility for medically vulnerable homeless officially opens doors

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — The Medically Vulnerable People (MVP) Facility opened its doors to its first clients on Monday.

After months of working with the city to convert a motel into a transitional housing facility, the new MVP, equipped with beds for 165 people, is officially open for service, according to a press release.

The MVP Facility, which previously stood as the Econolodge Inn, is a temporary housing shelter for seniors, veterans, and those who are otherwise medically vulnerable. It was established to help medically vulnerable people experiencing homelessness find stability and proper health care.

The facility varies from a traditional homeless shelter in a few ways, such as through its onsite health care resources and its referral-only requirement, meaning walk-ins are not accepted.

The referral method is intended to ensure that those “seeking assistance are connected to the right channels in a more streamlined process of care,” the release said.

Rather than signing up to stay in the facility, Shelter the Homeless will select the people who require additional medical attention to stay in the facility, such as people over the age of 62 or those with health conditions.

This project not only took years to envision and plan but also required months of working with Sandy officials to change city code to allow for this kind of transitional housing.

For the MVP facility to be established, the city code defining transitional housing needed to be altered to allow occupants to stay up to two years if necessary, rather than restricting it to the previous 30-day limit.

However, despite the extra steps, the facility is now officially open for service, thanks to nonprofits Shelter the Homeless and The Road Home, as well as the Fourth Street Clinic. The project was also endorsed by the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness and the State Office of Homeless Services, the release said.

“The MVP facility offers an innovative approach and underscores our commitment to assist those who are most vulnerable,” Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski said. “Seeing this vision come to fruition after the hard work, cooperation and compromise of so many is a proud moment for Sandy.”

