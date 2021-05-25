Proud parents Al Roker, Deborah Roberts celebrate daughter's graduation

There's a new college graduate in the Roker family!

Al Roker's daughter Leila just earned her degree from The American University of Paris, and the proud dad sent her a sweet social media shout-out on Tuesday.

"So incredibly proud of @aupinstagram #classof2021 #graduate @cleilapatra Four years that tested and made you an amazing adult," he wrote on Instagram.

The meteorologist and 3rd Hour of TODAY co-anchor shared a sweet photo of his family embracing Leila, who beamed brightly for the camera while wearing her cap and gown. Al was joined by his wife Deborah Roberts, his son Nick and his daughter Courtney for the special occasion.

The father of three also shared a clip of a slideshow that featured other graduates from Leila's class and sent a note of congratulations to his daughter.

"For four years, we have waited for this moment for @cleilapatra to graduate from @aupinstagram Congratulations to our princess. We are so incredibly proud," he wrote.

Al also had a bit of fun and posted a short Boomerang clip of Leila tossing her graduation cap.

"Hats off to @cleilapatra a brand new #classof2021 graduate from @aupinstagram."

With Leila studying abroad in France, it's been a while since the entire Roker family was together, but they did manage to sneak in a nice reunion at Christmas.

While living in Paris, Leila has worked as a contributor to TMRW x TODAY. In October 2020, Leila called in to the 3rd Hour of TODAY to chat about her experience studying abroad during the coronavirus lockdown. To help stay in touch with her family, the 22-year-old started an Instagram Live series with her mom called "Call Your Mother."

“Mom and I decided to get together because we think so many people will talk about the fun parts of quarantine, but they don’t really talk about the hard parts, like missing each other,” she said. “For us, I haven’t seen (my parents) in person in almost a year now, so that was really hard. We looked at that as a point to at least make sure we check in twice a month.”

