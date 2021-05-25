Proud parents Al Roker, Deborah Roberts celebrate daughter's graduation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chrissy Callahan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There's a new college graduate in the Roker family!

Al Roker's daughter Leila just earned her degree from The American University of Paris, and the proud dad sent her a sweet social media shout-out on Tuesday.

"So incredibly proud of @aupinstagram #classof2021 #graduate @cleilapatra Four years that tested and made you an amazing adult," he wrote on Instagram.

The meteorologist and 3rd Hour of TODAY co-anchor shared a sweet photo of his family embracing Leila, who beamed brightly for the camera while wearing her cap and gown. Al was joined by his wife Deborah Roberts, his son Nick and his daughter Courtney for the special occasion.

The father of three also shared a clip of a slideshow that featured other graduates from Leila's class and sent a note of congratulations to his daughter.

"For four years, we have waited for this moment for @cleilapatra to graduate from @aupinstagram Congratulations to our princess. We are so incredibly proud," he wrote.

Al also had a bit of fun and posted a short Boomerang clip of Leila tossing her graduation cap.

"Hats off to @cleilapatra a brand new #classof2021 graduate from @aupinstagram."

With Leila studying abroad in France, it's been a while since the entire Roker family was together, but they did manage to sneak in a nice reunion at Christmas.

While living in Paris, Leila has worked as a contributor to TMRW x TODAY. In October 2020, Leila called in to the 3rd Hour of TODAY to chat about her experience studying abroad during the coronavirus lockdown. To help stay in touch with her family, the 22-year-old started an Instagram Live series with her mom called "Call Your Mother."

“Mom and I decided to get together because we think so many people will talk about the fun parts of quarantine, but they don’t really talk about the hard parts, like missing each other,” she said. “For us, I haven’t seen (my parents) in person in almost a year now, so that was really hard. We looked at that as a point to at least make sure we check in twice a month.”

Related:

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott Share What Makes Them Over the Moon About Their Spouse

    The newlyweds gushed on ThePioneerWoman.com about some of the biggest things they love about each other.

  • Archie Looks *Exactly* Like Meghan As A Baby In New Photos

    Two-year-old Archie is looking more like his mom.

  • Tiger Woods Seen on Crutches in Rare Public Appearance After Car Crash

    Three months after he underwent emergency surgery after surviving a car crash, Tiger Woods was spotted out and about with the help of crutches. See the golf pro in the midst of his recovery.

  • Ben Affleck Appears to Have Revived an Accessory from His Early Bennifer Days

    He broke it out for his Miami outing with Jennifer Lopez.

  • Alex Trebek and Larry King receive posthumous nominations at the Daytime Emmys

    What is an honor? Nominations for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was posthumously nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host, Deadline reports. Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer after hosting Jeopardy for 35 years. Also earning a posthumous nomination was Larry King, who received a nod in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category for hosting Larry King Now. King, the longtime radio and television broadcaster who previously hosted CNN's Larry King Live for 25 years, died in January after being hospitalized with COVID-19, though his death certificate said he died from sepsis, People reports. Trebek won the Outstanding Game Show Host award a total of seven times throughout his career, according to TVLine, most recently taking it home in 2020. King, meanwhile, was previously nominated for Informative Talk Show Host three times, including in 2020, when the award ultimately went to Tamron Hall. This year's Daytime Emmy Awards, which could pay tribute to not one but two television legends one final time, are set for June 25. More stories from theweek.comMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionGeorge Floyd police reform bill stalls in Senate over qualified immunity

  • City councilman denied $60 of free barbecue launches year-long vendetta against restaurant

    When you are a celebrity, I’m told, people want to give you things: free swag, free food, free resort vacations in the Caribbean. All for the pleasure of seeing your famous face! It must be pretty nice. However: the unspoken rule is that all these gifts must be given freely. If you demand them, you’re a jerk. If you retaliate for not getting them, you’re an even bigger jerk, and you must pay.

  • Ree Drummond said she was ‘dead for 2 weeks’ after daughter’s wedding

    "The Pioneer Woman" gave TODAY an update on life after the wedding, her husband's accident and her recent weight loss.

  • Late night co-host Dave Grohl shares relatable story about finding his mom drinking with Green Day

    Dave Grohl has kept very busy over the last year through gigs that have seen him work as a musician, director, columnist, and drum battler. Eager to continue branching out into new fields, he’s also just finished a stint as a late night co-host, stopping by The Tonight Show to help interview Lil Nas X and share stories with Jimmy Fallon about stuff like the time he caught his mom drinking beers with Green Day.

  • Sadie Robertson Is All Smiles with Baby Honey James Two Weeks After Giving Birth

    Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff welcomed their first baby, daughter Honey James, on May 11

  • Online influencers offered cash bribe to smear Pfizer vaccine

    France’s health minister has blasted as “dangerous, irresponsible and pathetic” an attempt by a mysterious “UK-based” PR agency asking influencers and YouTube personalities to publicly denigrate the Pfizer vaccine in exchange for money. Targets of the campaign, who are active in the health and science fields, said they had received an email offer by the agency of "a partnership" on behalf of a customer with "a colossal budget" but who wanted to remain anonymous and also to keep any deal secret. "Strange. I've received a partnership proposal which consists of slamming the Pfizer vaccine in a video," tweeted Leo Grasset, whose popular science channel has nearly 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube. "Colossal budget, client wants to remain incognito, and I'd have to hide the sponsorship." He added: "Incredible. The address of the London agency that contacted me is fake. They never had a presence there, it's a laser surgery centre. All staff have weird LinkedIn profiles." The profiles later disappeared, but not before he noticed that "everybody there has worked in Russia”. A popular doctor, Jérémie, alias Docteur JFK on TikTok, told France Info: “I had to say that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine caused three times as many deaths as AstraZeneca (the Anglo-Swedish vaccine)". Those approached were reportedly offered €2,000 if they obliged. When asked about the curious smear attempt, French health minister Olivier Véran said: "This is pathetic, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible and it's not going to work.” French people are mostly in favour of getting vaccinated and "I don't think that any attempt to turn them away from vaccines will work," he told BFMTV, adding he had "no idea" whether the supposed offer might have originated in Russia. The authors of the emails claimed to be a London-based agency called Fazze but were hard to trace, according to French media. Le Monde newspaper said Fazze had never been registered in the UK, but may have a legal presence in the Virgin Islands. But according to the LinkedIn profile of Fazze's CEO, now deleted, the agency operates out of Moscow, said Le Monde. The Pfizer jab has gained in popularity in France after AstraZeneca fell out of favour in much of the European Union because of health concerns and delivery delays. The EU has authorised two other vaccines for use, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. However, Russia's Sputnik vaccine - as well as China's Sinopharm - are still not cleared for use in the bloc.

  • Man who molested girl under wife's care jailed 2 years, 3 months

    A man who was found guilty of molesting a five-year-old girl that his wife was caring for was jailed for two years and three months on Tuesday (25 May).

  • Amelia Hamlin Gifts 'Birthday Cutie' Scott Disick a Harley Davidson at Party with Kardashians

    The couple has been linked since last October

  • Mom warns against belly button piercings after nightmare pregnancy experience: 'It’s not cute'

    TikTokers are sharing the biggest mistakes they've unfortunately "learned the hard way" so that you don't have to. The post TikTokers are sharing mistakes they ‘learned the hard way’ to help you avoid them appeared first on In The Know.

  • Ryan Sutter Reveals He Has Lyme Disease Worsened by Mold: 'My Immune System Was Weakened'

    The former Bachelorette winner, who has been struggling with an mystery sickness for the last year, said he also tested positive for COVID-19 and Epstein-Barr virus

  • Several people found dead in Ohio shooting

    At least five people were found dead from a shooting on Monday in West Jefferson, Ohio, a suburb of the state's capital and largest city, Columbus, according to local media. At least three people were found shot dead in a building, with more victims dead outside at the same location, though a precise number of casualties was not immediately confirmed, two Columbus-based television stations said. TV stations WSYX and WCMH attributed the information to West Jefferson Police Chief Chris Floyd, who said the shooting took place on a dead-end street, which led him to believe that the victims had been targeted. WCMH said the crime scene was a home in West Jefferson, a town of about 4,000 residents about 15 miles west of Columbus. Police were alerted to the shooting by a passerby who called the emergency number 911. Officers secured the scene and started looking for a suspect and evidence. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff's Office were reportedly assisting West Jefferson police in the investigation.

  • These Tween and Teen Punk Singers Fight Racism with Viral Hit

    The Linda Lindas are telling it like it is and blowing up the internet with their song "Racist, Sexist Boy."

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • Your smartwatch is smarter than you think, study finds — it can predict blood tests

    Rings, watches and bracelets are no longer just fashion statements.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote