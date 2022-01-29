'What you can prove': Tips needed to solve decade's worth of unsolved homicides, police say

Jan. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The New Year's Day death of Jaydin Sanderson, 19, started 2022 with a fresh homicide case that Johnstown investigators were not immediately able to solve.

The killing of Sanderson, found dead in a car in the city's Hornerstown section, is one of more than 20 murders from the past decade that authorities in Cambria County say are still being worked.

Detective Sgt. Cory Adams, of the Johnstown Police Department, in the city where many of the county's unsolved homicides occurred, said that the top challenge faced by police in many cases has been a lack of help from the public.

"Our biggest hurdle is cooperation with the community — people not coming forward, not wanting to talk about what they know," he said. "That's what hinders us the most."

Adams said the most consistent factor in the cases is that the public is "consistently uncooperative."

He said: "People don't want their names associated with anything. Some claim to be afraid if they're to be labeled as a snitch or a rat or things of that nature, but I think that's a little bit different conversation when you're talking about a murder as opposed to fights in the street."

2021 ended with two of the county's seven homicides for the year remaining unsolved. Jesus Santiago, 51, was shot in Dale Borough on July 14, and Messiah Rhodes, 29, was shot in the Moxham section of the city on August 15.

Five of 2021's homicide cases were shootings, one victim was stabbed and one was killed by a motor vehicle.

Statewide, 5,334 homicides occurred between 2012 and 2019, according to Project Cold Case, with 3,389 of the cases being solved for a 63.54% clearance rate in that timeframe.

In Cambria County, 56 homicides have occurred between 2012 and 2019, with 37 of the cases being solved for a 66.07% clearance rate.

Johnstown police have investigated 38 homicides between 2012 and 2019, with 25 cases being solved for a 65.79% clearance rate, according to Project Cold Case's most recent data.

'Drug investigations'

The Cambria County District Attorney's Office reported no unsolved homicides for 2020. Three homicides occurred in 2020 — with individuals entering guilty pleas and being sentenced within the past several months.

Two homicides within the city remain unsolved from 2019: Dashaun Charles, 18, who died from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley in the 900 block of Bedford Street; and Nancy Jo Giles, 40, who was found buried in a shallow grave near the James Wolfe Sculpture Trail on a hillside above Johnstown in May 2019 after being reported missing the previous October.

At least 14 other cases in the city of Johnstown, Lower Yoder Township and Richland Township have gone unsolved since 2012. Two additional cases saw defendants charged and later acquitted.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that the number of unsolved cases each year have begun to decline due to ongoing investigations and cooperation from the public.

"The public has come forward in many of the solved cases to provide critical information in a timely manner to police," he said. "The cooperation of citizens is oftentimes crucial to ensuring that justice for victims and their families is served. There are programs in place to assist witnesses and to protect them should there be a threat against them. We have utilized those programs several times over the past two years with great success."

Neugebauer added that ongoing drug investigations that have taken many suspects off the streets have also helped.

"I believe that the drop in homicides is partially due to parallel drug investigations and the success that we have had with bringing violent drug dealers to justice," he said. "Drugs and violent crime often go hand-in-hand, and when we make strides in bringing high level dealers and distributors of illegal substances to justice, we protect our community not only from the drugs, but also from the violence that goes along with turf wars, drug debts, etc."

'Pieces of the puzzle'

Adams said when information isn't provided, investigators find other paths in attempting to solve cases, but it is not as simple as many might believe.

"We have to find different ways of gaining information," he said, "whether it's attempting to do things through new technology. It's not like on TV — like what people believe we have. It's not 'CSI.' It's not these types of things. Everybody believes that we can go to a database full of answers, and it's not that simple."

Adams said many of investigators' breaks come from the public, and many of the current cases are missing that crucial element.

"Really, most of our leads come from people coming forward with information, and that's what we really need, is just people coming forward and telling us what they know and knowing on the record if they want these murders solved," he said. "We know the vast portion of it. We have most of the puzzle pieces, but the public holds key pieces of the puzzle that we can't get the full picture yet, and we can't charge without enough of that picture."

Adams said he understands the frustration that members of the public have as time goes on and many of these cases remain unsolved.

"I understand the public's frustration. It looks like nothing is being done, but they don't know what we're doing behind the scenes," he said. "We're obviously not telling people. We can't tell the media. We can't tell the public what we're doing, just for the integrity of the case. So I understand their frustration and it looks like we're not doing anything at times."

'All important to us'

When it appears that the cases are not progressing, Adams said, investigators are typically engaging with other agencies to share information.

"We're working with county detectives. We're working with attorney generals. We're working with other agencies, always trying to find new avenues to explore and new ways to get information and new things to find, or doing different types of investigations," he said. "Everything is always ongoing — nothing is just sitting there like a box in the corner."

Adams said that, over the years, there have been several cases that detectives hear about frequently.

"They're all important to us," he said. "I wouldn't say that one is more important to us then the other. These murder cases we want solved.

"We always hear a lot about Marquise Martin — 'Bam.' He was 13 years old and killed a couple of years ago. That one hurts us. Anytime a child is killed, that's rough, and it takes a toll on all of us. All of the young ones, those are always terrible. But again, one is not any more terrible then another. It's always somebody's son or somebody's brother or somebody's father killed."

Martin was found dead shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2017, on the front porch of a home in the 700 block of Oak Street in the Hornerstown section of the city. At the time, authorities said the death was believed to be connected to the murder of Tavion C. Williamson, 18, who was killed six days before Martin just blocks away. A man charged with killing Williamson was later acquitted by a jury, and no one else has been charged in his murder.

Adams said police are looking to bring closure for the families of the victims of these crimes.

"I'm not living the same life that they are," he said. "I understand them being afraid and not wanting to step forward, but at the same time, these people are going to continue to remain on the streets and shoot at one another and kill one another, people getting hit in the crossfire and things like that. So at some point, we need people in the community and everybody to rally together and step forward, and let's put these people away. We all know who they are. We need that little bit of information to put them away."

Those with information on homicides in Johnstown may provide information through an anonymous tip line — by texting keyword JPD to 847411, adding a space, typing in your information, and hit send.

Adams said he knows that many have questioned if the line is truly anonymous, but he said he does not receive anyone's identity unless that information is provided.

Adams added that the information provided through the tip line is often enough to help obtain a search warrant to help progress an investigation.

Individuals who have information on any ongoing cases may contact the investigating agency through the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100 or by calling the Cambria County Detective Bureau at 814-472-1680, Neugebauer said.

"At the end of the day, we're here for the victims," Adams said. "It kills all of us when we see the same names pop up when we're trying so hard to keep them in jail and put them away for these murders. We have an idea and know who it is on just about every one of these homicides. But it's just a matter of not what you know, but what you can prove."