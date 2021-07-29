How to prove you're vaccinated if you're going to a restaurant, bar, or concert that requires it

ICU nurse Megan Tschacher shows off her vaccination card at UC Health Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado on December 14, 2020. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Vaccinated people can transmit the Delta variant, the CDC said on Tuesday.

But vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe disease, no matter the variant.

From CDC cards to digital vaccine passports, see how you can prove you are vaccinated.

The CDC said on Tuesday that fully vaccinated people can spread the Delta variant and updated its guidelines to recommend masks indoors, regardless of your vaccination status.

Many restaurants, bars, and events such as concerts may require proof of vaccination upon entry.

Union Square Hospitality Group, the owner of several New York restaurants including Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Cafe, announced on Thursday that indoor diners and employees will have to show proof of COVID shots, CNBC reported.

"As of now, we will plan to accept a physical Covid-19 vaccine card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, a relevant state-provided vaccine pass, or a photo of the vaccination card upon arrival to our restaurants," a Union Square Hospitality Group spokesperson told Insider.

Here's how to prove you are vaccinated if you're heading to a place that requires it.

What is the best way to show a business that I am vaccinated?

Your physical CDC vaccine card is the most fool-proof method of showing you are vaccinated. Almost all venues should accept the government-issued document.

What if I lost or forgot my CDC vaccine card?

The federal government suggests taking a photo of your vaccine card in case it gets lost, Insider's Allana Akhtar reported. If you misplace the card without having created a backup, Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, told ABC News to go back to the place you got a shot and ask for a replacement. The CDC does not collect information on an individual's vaccine status, so it's important to go straight to your health provider.

Can I show a picture of my CDC vaccine card?

Whether or not businesses accept photos of your paper vaccine card as a valid form of verification is up to company guidelines. Right now, most restaurants will accept a picture of the card - but it's always safer to bring the physical document.

What about digital vaccine passports?

Government-approved digital vaccine passports such as New York State's Excelsior Pass, the Hawaii Safe Travels system, and California's Digital Covid-19 Vaccine Record are all valid forms of vaccine identification. However, not every state offers a digital passport option.

MyIRMobile allows users to store official, verified vaccine records as a PDF on their phone, Forbes reported. Participating states include Arizona, District of Columbia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Dakota, Washington, and West Virginia. You can check your state's department of health website to see if they can provide electronic copies of vaccine records outside the app.

What vaccine documents do I need to travel?

For most international travel, Americans need to prove they've had their shots, but the specific rules may vary by country. See the different documents required for travel in Insider's travel guide.

