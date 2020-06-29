Provention Bio Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index and Russell 2000 Index

OLDWICK, N.J., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc., (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as part of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution.

(PRNewsfoto/Provention Bio, Inc.) More

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, 2020 ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a transformational drug development strategy focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to source, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune diseases. Provention's diversified portfolio includes teplizumab, a pre-commercial-stage candidate that has been shown to delay the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients during the presymptomatic phase of the disease. The Company's portfolio includes additional clinical product development candidates that have demonstrated proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus.

Investor Contact:

Sam Martin, Argot Partners

Sam@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902

Media:

Lori Rosen, LDR Communications

lori@ldrcommunications.com

917-553-6808

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provention-bio-announces-inclusion-in-the-russell-3000-index-and-russell-2000-index-301084534.html

SOURCE Provention Bio, Inc.