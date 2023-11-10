He provided drugs that led to a fatal overdose. Now he has been sentenced for second-degree murder

Here's a look at some felony cases that were addressed during the week of Nov. 6 at the Marion County Judicial Center:

State v. David G. Gilchrist

Charges: Several, including second-degree murder, drug possession and sale.

Plea: No contest for all counts.

Judge: Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

Defense lawyer: Daniel Hernandez.

Sentence: He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Nov. 8 with 1,802 days of credit for time already served.

About this case: Law enforcement officials said Gilchrist supplied drugs to Nicholas Rubino, who overdosed and died in 2018.

State v. Brandon Jamal Taylor

Original charges: Fighting or baiting animals and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

Charges dropped: Citing evidentiary issues, prosecutors dropped both charges. A motion filed by Taylor's lawyer seeking return of his client's property was granted.

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

Defense lawyer: James Tarquin.

About the case: Taylor, 32 of Ocala, and several other people, including his father and brother, were taken into custody and accused of being involved in a cockfighting operation. Several months ago, Taylor's father, Cameron Tyrone Taylor ,was sentenced to six months in jail for hosting illegal cockfights. The case against Taylor's brother, Tyrese C. Taylor, is ongoing, according to court records.

State v. James Andrew Davis

Charges: Two counts of lewd lascivious battery/promote sexual activity victim younger than 12.

Defense lawyer: Jeff Stone from the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel.

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

Plea: Davis entered a no contest plea on Nov. 7.

Sentence: 15 years behind bars with credit for 517 days already served at the county jail while awaiting resolution of the case.

Special condition: Must register as a sexual offender.

About the case: Sheriff's deputies said the 73-year-old Weirsdale man molested a child. At the time of his arrest, Davis was a volunteer with a children's organization in Marion County.

State v. Michelle Marie Barone, Jowarn Micquel Mitchell and Dustin Wayne Smith

Arraignments for these three defendants, cases unrelated, were held in front of Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti on Nov. 7.

During the hearings, prosecutors announced they have charged Barone with exploitation of the elderly/$50,000 dollars or more. Mitchell has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. And Smith is charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug possession.

Barone is presently free on $10,000 bond. Both Mitchell and Smith are at the county jail, being held without bail. The next step for all three will be pre-trial hearings.

