‘We should have provided more information faster’: Cuomo acknowledges data void in NY nursing home COVID-19 deaths

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended his administration against accusations of wrongdoing on Monday while conceding officials should have been more forthcoming with data related to nursing homes deaths during the COVID-19 crisis.

The governor, facing mounting criticism over the state’s handling of elder care facilities and an aide’s admission to lawmakers that the state held back information out of fear the Trump administration would use it as political fodder, took responsibility for the delays personally.

“In retrospect, we should have prioritized providing more information,” Cuomo said during a press briefing at the state Capitol. “No excuses: I accept responsibility for that. I am in charge. I take responsibility. We should have provided more information faster.”

In response to allegations of a cover-up and calls for probes and even impeachment, however, the governor said that “there’s nothing to investigate.”

He instead said the pressures of the pandemic coupled with politics and the vacuum created by the state’s slow response to inquiries from state lawmakers and the press about the number of elder care facility resident who died after being transferred to hospitals led to the current situation.

“The void in information that we created started misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and now people have to hear that, and they don’t know what is the truth,” Cuomo said. “The truth is you had the best medical professionals and advice on the globe. The truth is it was in the middle of a terrible pandemic. The truth is COVID attacks senior citizens. The truth is, with all we know, people still die in nursing homes.”

The state Health Department only admitted the true number of nursing home patients who died was off by more than 4,000 late last month in response to a scathing report from Attorney General James’ office that accused officials of under-counting the number of as much as 50%.

Health Commissioner Howard Zucker told lawmakers last week the full count of deaths in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities exceeded 15,000, including those who died after transferring out of a facility. Previously, the state only reported around 8,500 nursing home deaths.

Cuomo’s comments Monday were his first on the subject since his top aide Melissa DeRosa admitted in a call with state lawmakers that the administration delayed releasing data to legislators or the public due to a federal Justice Department preliminary inquiry.

DeRosa told lawmakers that the administration “froze” in part because they feared former President Donald Trump would turn the situation into a “giant political football.”

The governor repeatedly claimed Monday that legislative leaders and staffers were made aware at the time that the federal probe took precedence.

Michael Whyland, a spokesman for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, countered by reissuing a statement saying the governor’s office “reached out to staff and said they needed more time to supply information requested by the members.”

However, state officials “simply said that it would not be ready by the time (lawmakers) requested it.

“Other than what was in the news, the Speaker had no knowledge of an official DOJ inquiry,” he added.

Pressed about when and what Legislative leaders were told about the delay, Cuomo said he was sure they were made aware in a timely fashion and should have known about the federal inquiry.

“I’m sure there was a breakdown in communication between the staff and members of the Legislature,” the governor said.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have increasingly criticized the governor in recent days, with Democrats joining Republicans in calling for Cuomo’s emergency executive powers to be scaled back.

Some have called on James and the DOJ to probe the matter, while others want to see the governor impeached.

Cuomo on Monday said his use of executive authority and his actions throughout the pandemic have only been to protect the public.

“These are public health decisions,” he said. “They’re not local political decisions, and they have to be made on a public health basis.”

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, a Republican, said the governor “continues to shift the blame anywhere but upon himself and his top officials.”

Republicans have long railed against Cuomo’s handling of the crisis, honing in on a Health Department order sending recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals back to nursing homes.

Cuomo has long said the March 25 mandate was based on federal guidance and did not contribute to the spread of coronavirus in elder care facilities.

He instead reiterated the findings of a July report written by the state DOH that concluded it was asymptomatic staff and visitors who brought the disease into senior homes.

He also said that of the 613 nursing homes in the state, 365 received a COVID-19 patient from a hospital following the March order. Of those 365, 98% already had the virus in their facilities when the COVID-19-positive hospital patient arrived.

The governor also defended Zucker, saying he fully trusts the commissioner’s judgment, and believes that Zucker has always acted using the best scientist knowledge available at the time.

“I would trust Dr. Zucker with my mother’s care,” Cuomo said. “That’s why I trust him with your mother’s care.”

———

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

    An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital, police said Sunday. Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday, New Delhi police said in a statement. The court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation "into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, police said.

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • Donald Trump 'voiced concern' about being charged over Capitol Insurrection

    Donald Trump has reportedly voiced concern over the possibility of facing charges in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot which claimed five lives. Even though Mitch McConnell voted to acquit the former president in the impeachment trial, the Senate Republican leader said Mr Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for what happened. A similar view has been expressed by Liz Cheney, a member of the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives. Also acting US Attorney General, Michael Sherwin did not rule out Mr Trump facing charges.

  • Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

    Nearly two decades ago, Republican President George W. Bush stood on a bank of the Snake River near Pasco, Washington, and declared that four hydroelectric dams would not be torn down on his watch, though many blamed them for killing endangered salmon. This month, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho issued a bold plan that called for removing those same dams to save the salmon. Now the question is: Can Simpson's plan win approval from Congress and the Biden administration and help save an iconic Pacific Northwest species from extinction?

  • Wind turbines are freezing in Texas amid ‘unprecedented’ storm

    Wind turbines accounted for almost a quarter of Texas’s energy in 2020, making it the second-largest power source after natural gas

  • UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Johnson said he would be keen to agree a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.

  • Murkowski delivers 'scorching' statement on voting to convict Trump

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) didn't hold back on Saturday when she issued a "scorching" statement on why she decided to vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. "The facts make it clear that the violence and desecration of the Capitol that we saw on Jan. 6 was not a spontaneous uprising," Murkowski said, explaining that she believes Trump "set the stage" for the insurrection months before by repeatedly pushing unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. Trump, she said, "did everything in his power to stay in power," ultimately calling on his supporters "to come to Washington, D.C., ... to 'Stop the Steal' of an election that had not been stolen" and giving the crowd on Jan. 6 "explicit instructions" to march to the Capitol. Once the riot started, Murkowski continued, Trump was "not concerned" about members of Congress, the Capitol Police, or former Vice President Mike Pence. "He was concerned about his election and retaining power," she said. Lawmakers were still able to finish certifying the Electoral College results that day because of "brave men and women who fulfilled their oath to protect and defend Congress. I regret that Donald Trump was not one of them," Murkowski said as she wrapped up the statement. Murkowski will be the first of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump to come up for re-election in 2022 (two of the senators are retiring), though any risk she may face for defying Trump is mitigated somewhat by Alaska's unique electoral system, analysts say. Either way, Murkowski has built a reputation as one of the more bipartisan senators, so there's no reason to think she would have changed her vote under different circumstances. Read the full statement here. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceRepublicans are suddenly very in favor of a third political party, according to GallupCentral U.S. is 'the most unusually cold region on the planet' right now

  • LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd 'Valentine'

    A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation and drawn blistering condemnation from Floyd’s family, the district attorney and the police union. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint would be interviewed Monday.

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • Home appraisal for Black couple skyrockets after white friend pretends to be homeowner

    Black Americans continue to face discrimination when it comes to building wealth through homeownership. Paul Austin and his wife, Tenisha Tate Austin, of Marin City purchased their first home off-market from another Black family in 2016. “I read the appraisal,” Tate Austin told ABC7.

  • New Orleans businesses say they've had the 'rug pulled out' as city enacts Mardi Gras shutdown

    “We had already purchased all of our food and drink supplies ... and we had the rug pulled out from under us at the last minute,” one bar director said.

  • New Zealand in lockdown as U.K. variant reported

    New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Monday that the more transmissible U.K. COVID-19 variant was found among the latest outbreak of cases, which caused a city-wide lockdown over the weekend.It’s the first time the strain has been detected locally.“I can share that with you now. Late last night we received from ESR, our testing lab, the results of the genome sequencing. Now that's telling us we were right to take the decision we did, it is the UK variant, for those who follow these things closely, B1.1.7. That is the one that's been reported as being more transmissible."On Sunday, Auckland's nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a three-day lockdown when three new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city.Two of those cases were the U.K. variant.Authorities said the source of the cases remains unknown.Auckland’s lockdown is New Zealand’s first in six months.The last lockdown appeared to have largely eliminated local transmission, ranking the country as the best in the world at containing the virus in an Australian data index of almost 100 countries.The weekend’s outbreak burst a travel bubble with Australia, which would have suspended the mandated 14-day quarantine for New Zealand travellers.New Zealand's health department said on Monday there were no new community cases, but five in managed isolation facilities.

  • Mitch McConnell's impeachment two-step portends challenge for Biden and Schumer

    With his words and deeds, Mitch McConnell has shown how to retain power when you no longer hold it. Why it matters: Perhaps the most powerful Senate leader since LBJ, McConnell sets the chamber’s agenda whether in the majority or, as he is now, the minority. This reality has huge consequences as President Biden pushes for coronavirus relief, confirmation of his nominees and legislation crucial to Democrats' popularity ahead of midterms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Kentucky Republican's survival instincts were on display Saturday at the end of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. McConnell previewed, then cast, his influential vote against convicting the former president — only to deliver a blistering condemnation of Trump just after his acquittal, noting he can still be held accountable for his actions in civil or criminal courts.McConnell's two-step allows him to maintain fidelity with the majority of the Republican caucus while trying to damage Trump's chances at a comeback, and claiming some moral high ground with the broader American electorate.In areas where Democrats may now hold the votes to steamroll McConnell — such as using budget reconciliation power to pass COVID relief with a simple majority — he is positioning Republicans as the victims rather than drivers of partisan excess.Don't forget: McConnell enabled Trump throughout his presidency, standing with him through ethically, legally and politically questionable behavior while actively pushing through slates of conservative jurists and a deficit-raising tax cut.Only after the Electoral College made Biden's 2020 election win official did McConnell criticize Trump's behavior and publicly break with him.McConnell telegraphed his impeachment approach with his pre-trial actions: He slow-rolled the proceedings until Trump was out of office, then argued it was unconstitutional to try him because he was out of office. That helped create what Democrats termed a “January exception” to the impeachment process.Flashback: McConnell in 2016 previewed his tactical ruthlessness when he created a different kind of exception — refusing to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s vacancy on the Supreme Court until after President Obama left office.That effectively established precedent to deny an outgoing president a high-court vacancy during his last year if the opposing political party holds the Senate, thus controlling confirmations.Be smart: Biden is president and Chuck Schumer holds the title of Senate majority leader. But Minority Leader McConnell will determine many of their wins and losses for the next two years — just as he did last week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile