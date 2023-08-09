Providence City Council takes legal step against Buff Chace tax breaks. What they did.

The Providence City Council has taken its first legal step to push back against tax breaks for buildings controlled by wealthy developer Arnold "Buff" Chace.

The 10 downtown properties have been the subject of Council scrutiny for weeks as it decided to hire attorneys to take action against special treatment the buildings received under 8-Law, a measure intended to generate more low-income housing.

What action did the Council take?

On Tuesday, lawyers representing the council filed a motion to intervene in a 2020 lawsuit against the city. That lawsuit is key, as the controversial tax breaks emerged as a settlement to the suit. The suit was brought by multiple LLCs owned by Chace, which control various pieces of property on which Chace wanted to challenge tax assessments the city made.

But now, the Council feels the tax breaks given as a result were possibly illegitimate.

In a brief statement, the Council said the 2021 tax agreement was entered into by City Solicitor Jeff Dana "without proper authority and without the knowledge or approval of the City Council."

