Providence Day WR Jordan Shipp invited to top high school football all-star game

Providence Day wide receiver Jordan Shipp is a high school All-American, just like his dad once was.

Shipp has been selected for the 2024 All-American Bowl, scheduled for Jan. 6 in San Antonio and televised live on NBC. The game seeks to bring together 100 of the nation’s best high school football players.

247 Sports ranks Jordan Shipp, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior, as the No. 11 overall recruit in North Carolina and a top 60 recruit nationally at his position. Rivals.com ranks Shipp as a top 125 player, regardless of position, in its national rankings, and has him No. 5 in the state. Shipp is a four-star recruit.

This season, Shipp caught 66 passes for 1,195 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games. He averaged 18.1 yards per catch and was named all-state by the NC Independent Schools’ coaches. A former middle school quarterback, Shipp completed a touchdown pass in a 34-27 state championship win over Rabun Gap.

Shipp is the son of former West Charlotte All-American Steve Shipp, who played for Steve Spurrier at Florida and later N.C. A&T.

Over the summer, Jordan Shipp committed to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels over Michigan and N.C. State.

Other N.C. players in the All-American game include: Providence Day QB Jadyn Davis, the newly named Mr. Football in North Carolina; Cannon School long snapper Grant Mills; Clinton High defensive lineman Amaris Williams; and Charlotte Christian defensive lineman Bryce Young.

South Carolina has one player in the game: Dillon High offensive lineman Josiah Thompson.