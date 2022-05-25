Providence police: Missing girl, 16, returns home

A teenage girl has been found after she was reported missing Tuesday by the Providence police.

Tiarie V. Briggs, 16, had been last seen leaving Hope High School before 3 p.m. Thursday, the police said.

Providence Police Department logo

Warwick police: Truck recovered, woman still missing

The police shared asked for the public's help in finding her.

The police updated their Twitter account Wednesday morning to say, "Tiarie has returned home, thank you to everyone who shared."

Police: Missing Cranston man found 'safe and in good health'

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police: Missing Providence teen returns home