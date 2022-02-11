Providence homicide suspect arrested in Georgia

PROVIDENCE — A 35-year-old Rhode Islander was arrested in coastal Georgia on Friday afternoon and charged with shooting and killing a 50-year-old Providence woman, the police said.

Derek Sheppard was spotted in a Walmart parking lot by officers who knew he was in the area due to information provided by an automated license-plate reading system, according to a public information officer for the Pooler, Georgia, Police Department, Lindsey Heintzman.



The officers initiated a traffic stop in the lot and promptly took Sheppard into custody around 12:45 p.m., Heintzman said.

Pooler is a jurisdiction near Savannah and the Walmart was right off Route 95.

Sheppard was wanted on a warrant and he faced murder and weapons charges following the shooting death of Bernadette Ortiz in a home on Harold Street on Wednesday night, according to Providence police Maj. David Lapatin.

The automated license-plate reading system in Pooler is similar to a system that has been deployed in Cranston and elsewhere in Rhode Island.

Providence police warned that Sheppard should be considered armed and dangerous and that they believed he driving a 2019 Gray Nissan Sentra.

Pooler will be held at a county jail, said Heintzman.

