Who is the Providence Journal Student of the Week? Your vote will decide.

The Providence Journal continues its new feature this week to recognize academic achievements among the state's high school students.

Below you will find the nominations for The Providence Journal's Student of the Week initiative and it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

High schools across the state have been asked to submit nominations

Participating Rhode Island high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

Nathan Comeau, North Smithfield High School

Nathan Comeau is a student who loves to learn for learning's sake. He is always respectful and helpful to both his teachers and his peers, and this respect is returned by all. He excels in academics and music, and he is always looking for ways to be better as both a student and a person- all the while encouraging those around him to be their best selves.

Tyrone Masso, East Providence High School

Tyrone is a hard-working and creative student. He consistently challenges himself to do the very best work that he can. Students aspire and are expressive about trying to reach his level of creativity and drive. Tyrone is the best role model and plays an integral part in creating a classroom that is vibrant and engaged.

Sofia Ramos, Lincoln High School

Sofia consistently displays a tremendous work ethic in all of her classes. Not only does she stay on top of her school work, but she balances a job working with senior citizens, and is president of the LHS Best Buddies! She works tirelessly to include students of all abilities in daily activities and events. Most recently, Sofia was instrumental in organizing a first-ever Best Buddies pinning ceremony, formally recognizing the outstanding work of all students in the program. She is a model student with a heart of gold!

Meghan McCann, St. Raphael High School

Meghan is a diligent worker and gifted student who always puts the needs of others before herself. She is a gentle and kind yet firm leader to whom others look for guidance and support. Meghan always puts the quality of her work before everything else. She sees her achievements as a by-product of the work she does, not as the motivator. Her motivation is to be the very best version of herself – athletically, academically, socially, and spiritually.

