Providence LGBTQ+ club accuses police of harassment in new lawsuit. What it alleges.

PROVIDENCE – A LGBTQ+ club on Allens Avenue is accusing the Providence Police Department of unlawfully targeting its patrons based on their sexual orientation.

Steven Medeiros, owner of The Mega-Plex at 257 Allens Ave. is suing the City of Providence through its Finance Director Sara Silveria, alleging that Providence police officers repeatedly violated patrons’ civil rights by subjecting them to unwarranted stops and searches over the past year.

“The Fourteenth Amendment forbids defendants from depriving plaintiffs of the equal protection of the law and provides plaintiffs with a clear established constitutional right to be free from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in law enforcement by police officers,” lawyer Joseph Carnevale wrote.

The Mega-Plex caters to members of the LGBTQ+ community, and the establishment charges that police officers were motivated by the clientele's sexual orientation to trespass on the club’s grounds and “to detain, interrogate, harass, arrest, and/or search” customers in violation of their constitutional rights.

The Providence Police Department declined comment through spokeswoman Lindsay M. Lague.

"While the City has not yet been formally served, we do not comment on ongoing litigation," Lague said in an email.

Lawsuit: Police peered into car windows

According to the complaint, The Mega-Plex serves as a sauna, and offers sexual health and wellness clinics and counseling onsite.

The club accuses Providence police officers of peering through patrons’ car windows and stopping cars exiting the property to conduct searches based on the premise that they were “coming from a high drug area.”

On Oct. 3, the clubs says it contacted Mayor Brett Smiley to request that police officers cease and desist their “targeted enforcement activities” at The Mega-Plex property.

In response, the complaint says, police activity at the club has “increased with greater frequency and aggression."

The city declined to comment through spokesman Josh Estrella because the case is pending.

Lola's Rendezvous lawsuit alleges racial bias

Medeiros also owns Silhouettes Gentlemen's Club, located in the former Cheater's building, also on Allens Avenue.

In 2022, Lola’s Rendezvous, which operates Silhouettes Gentlemen’s Club, accused Providence police of targeting the establishment with selective and discriminatory enforcement based on the race of its management and clientele.

That federal lawsuit alleged that the club, which caters to Black patrons, was unlawfully discriminated against by the Providence Police Department, the city and the Board of Licenses, ultimately leading to the closure of the business at 245 Allens Ave.

The club accused the police of conducting multiple illegal and unconstitutional searches of patrons' cars that netted no arrests but served to scare away customers and irreparably damage the business.

The city has denied the claims and argues that any injury or damage was caused solely by the club's wrongful acts and conduct.

