Providence man, 20, in critical condition after shooting Monday

A 20-year-old Providence man is in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital following a shooting Monday in Providence, according to the Providence police.

Devante Jones was shot at about 6:15 p.m. inside 308 Manton Ave., according to Providence Police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

Saturday shooting: Providence police identify city's 23rd homicide victim as local rapper James Owens

Jones was taken to the hospital by a Providence Fire Department ambulance, according to Verdi.

Detectives are investigating.

'They took my daughter and they destroyed my life': Mother of woman killed in Providence grapples with grief, social media and anonymous reward

The Providence police are also investigating the fatal shooting Saturday night of a 33- year-old man outside a home in the Elmhurst neighborhood, the police said.

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man in critical condition after being shot inside Manton Ave house