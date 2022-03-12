Providence man arrested on ghost gun charge

PROVIDENCE – An 18-year-old city man was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a firearm without a license, police said.

Isaiah Washington was in possession of a ghost gun, according to Cmdr. Thomas Verdi. He was held overnight and released Saturday on $2,000 cash bail, Verdi said. According to Verdi, members of the Violent Crime Task Force were patrolling the Bowdoin Street area of Olneyville “due to an uptick in firearm related offenses" when they saw several people loitering in front of 99 Bowdoin St.

A man later identified as Washington “immediately fled towards the rear lot of 99 Bowdoin Street,” where he jumped over a fence, Verdi said. Police jumped the fence to pursue Washington, who then jumped into the Woonasquatucket River.

After police drew their weapons, Washington surrendered and police were able to lift him from the water and take him into custody, Verdi said. They then retrieved the satchel he'd been carrying, which contained a Polymer80 ghost gun and two cellphones, he added.

Verdi said the Violent Crime Task Force last June made a firearms arrest at 99 Bowdoin St., “a known hangout for the ‘FFE’ Family First street gang."

