Providence man arrested on gun charge

PROVIDENCE — A Providence man was arrested for illegal possession of a gun after fleeing on foot from police Friday night on the south side of the city.

Jaevon Sampson, 25, ran from patrol officers after they pulled over the car he was riding in at about 11:40 p.m., the police said. When he was caught shortly afterward on Prairie Avenue, a loaded 9 mm handgun was found in his sweatshirt pocket.

The driver of the car, Michael Sellers, 37, of Providence, was arrested on a warrant for driving with a suspended license.

Sampson is also wanted on two warrants in Rhode Island for drug charges and one from New York for a parole violation in connection with a robbery charge.

Both men were set to be taken to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence man arrested for illegal possession of a gun