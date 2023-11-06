Providence man charged with stabbing his grandparents

PROVIDENCE – A 28-year-old man is accused of stabbing his grandparents Sunday in the Providence home where they all reside, according to the Providence police.

Responding officers found the grandson a few blocks away from the house on Lynch Street and arrested him, Providence Detective Major David Lapatin said.

The elderly couple was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by the Providence Fire Department to be treated for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, according to Lapatin.

The suspect lives with his grandparents, Lapatin said.

