Providence man faces gun, drug charges after arrest Friday night

PROVIDENCE — A 31-year-old city man with a history of drug and firearms arrests is facing new charges after the police say they found him in possession of a loaded handgun late Friday.

Detectives Jonathan Desmarais and Matthew McGloin were working undercover patrolling South Providence at about 10:30 p.m. when they encountered a black Jeep Cherokee pulled over near Adelaide and Elmwood avenues, according to Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

The detectives recognized the driver to be Luis E. Molina, 31, whom both knew from previous contacts and his prior history of firearm and narcotics-related offenses, Verdi said. The detectives said that Molina began to sweat and shake and held what appeared to be a marijuana cigar in his left hand.

The detectives said they saw the black handle of a semiautomatic firearm tucked between Molina’s legs. An officer quickly grabbed hold of both of Molina's hands while directing him not to move before placing him into handcuffs.

McGloin retrieved a loaded black and silver 9mm Taurus model G2S from between Molina's legs, Verdi said.

The police seized the suspected marijuana cigar plus five empty marijuana pouches from the center console and one clear plastic bag that contained six individually wrapped, clear-plastic bags of suspected fentanyl from the right pocket of Molina's undershorts, the police said.

Molina also was in possession of about $6,400 in cash, which was seized, according to Verdi.

The police charged Molina with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a firearm while in possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, Verdi said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence man faces firearms, drug charges after arrest late Friday