Providence man facing murder charge in fatal shooting outside Pawtucket cigar lounge

A Providence man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting outside a Pawtucket cigar bar early Monday morning, the Pawtucket police said.

The suspect, Trequan Baker, 29, of Cambridge Street in Providence, was apprehended with the help of the Rhode Island State Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Pawtucket police said in a press release.

Baker faces first-degree murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of Qudus Kafo and non-fatal shooting of Bruno Vaz outside the Fab City Cigar Lounge, 1438 Newport Ave., according to the police.

Officers went to the lounge at 12:48 a.m. and found the two men outside with gunshot wounds, the police said Monday. Both men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where Kafo was later pronounced dead, the police said.

The Pawtucket police arrested a Providence man Wednesday in the fatal shooting Monday morning outside the Fab City Cigar Lounge in Pawtucket.

Previously: Police identify man killed in shooting at Pawtucket cigar lounge

The shooting "appears to have stemmed from an earlier altercation" inside the lounge, the police said Monday.

In investigating the crime, the police were able to identify a suspect vehicle with the help of a Cranston police camera system, the Pawtucket police said.

Baker is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in District Court, Providence, on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence-resulting in death, discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence-resulting in bodily injury and carrying a pistol or revolver without a license, the police said.

What they said: Pawtucket police reports detail allegations by women against Nick Alahverdian

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence man charged in fatal shooting outside Pawtucket cigar bar