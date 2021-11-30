Providence man involved in Federal Hill standoff now charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PROVIDENCE — The Providence man who authorities say engaged police in an armed standoff earlier this month is now the first Rhode Island to face charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Timothy Desjardins, 35, is accused of attacking a Capitol police officer with broken wooden table leg during the insurrection in which rioters descended on the U.S. Capitol as the Senate was attempting to certify the presidential election results.

Federal investigators identified Desjardins as white male with brown hair, who was wearing a black leather jacket, a flat cap hat, and an “Air Jordan” camouflage backpack, who repeatedly assaulted law enforcement officers guarding the United States Capitol Building.

The FBI located known images of DESJARDINS from his Rhode Island driver's license and a set of Providence, Rhode Island, booking and correctional institution photos from October 2021.

He is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; civil disorder; entering restricted grounds with a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in restricted buildings or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Desjardins was engaged in an hours-long armed standoff with Providence police on Nov. 11 in the We the People Barbershop he owns on Atwells Avenue, according to police.

At the time, he was free on $100,000 surety bail after police alleged he shot a man in the Walgreen's parking lot on Sept. 26 after a confrontation.

Photos from FBI report taken from video of Timothy Desjardins at Capitol building

In asking that Desjardins be held without bail, a prosecutor noted that the .357 caliber gun he used in that alleged assault outside the Federal Hill pharmacy had not been recovered.

Investigators said they recovered a .38 caliber handgun after the standoff that Desjardins had twice pointed at officers before being taken into custody. The police also said they recovered 194 rounds of ammunition at his apartment.

Secretary of State records indicate that Desjardins organized We the People Barbershop LLC Aug. 16.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Capitol insurrection arrest: Timothy Desjardins charged in Jan. 6 riot