Providence man involved in shootout that injured 9 gets 14 years in prison

Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal
·3 min read

PROVIDENCE — A 21-year-old Providence man faces a 14-year prison term for his role in an exchange of gunfire that wounded nine people in the Washington Park neighborhood in 2021.

The prison term, dealt by Superior Court Judge Robert D. Krause, also accounts for Ricardo Cosme Tejada's possession of a ghost gun, prior to the gang-related shootout on Carolina Avenue in May of 2021, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the office of Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

In what authorities have described as a "shootout," Tejada and three other men shot and wounded members of a rival gang.

Courts and crime: 3 men sentenced to prison in Providence shooting that wounded 8

Policing: Amid an investigation, victories on crime

Providence police investigate the scene where nine people were injured, eight shot, in a May 13 gunfight in the Washington Park neighborhood. The shooting, in which no one was killed, was among a string of shootings that elevated concerns about levels of gun violence in the city.
The springtime shooting brought national attention to a wave gun violence in 2020 and 2021.

Tejada had been due for a sentencing in June but he was a no show, says the release. The Department of Corrections told prosecutors that he had removed his home confinement bracelet.

He was re-arrested on June 29. Then, he pleaded guilty in the two cases during a hearing before Krause on Aug. July 27.

Krause's sentence, which saddles Tejada with penalties that go far beyond the 14-years to serve, was lauded Tuesday by Neronha, Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare and Providence's police chief, Col. Hugh T. Clements.

“The defendant in this case terrorized a peaceful neighborhood," said Pare. Clements called the violence "senseless."

Providence's police chief, Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr., provides a briefing May 13 of the mass shooting earlier that night on Carolina Avenue in the city's Washington Park neighborhood. Behind him, from left, are Deputy Chief Thomas Verdi, Maj. David Lapatin and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.
Neronha described the Carolina Avenue shooting as an "egregious" example of lawbreaking.

Tejada pleaded guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon; discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, resulting in injury; conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to discharge a firearm during a crime of violence; carrying a pistol without a license; and conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license.

Previously: 6 men indicted in Providence shooting that wounded 9

The incident: 9 injured, 3 seriously, in shooting in Providence's Washington Park

Courts and crime: Two men cited for posting white nationalist flyers in East Providence appear in court

What happened during the 2021 shooting on Carolina Avenue

Tejada and three other members of the "Get Money Family" gang, George Rios, Reynaldo Rivera, and Jordanny Britto, arrived at 87 Carolina Avenue in a Dodge Ram pickup, say prosecutors.

The men, brandishing pistols, opened fire on members of the Lakeside gang who were on the home's front porch, wounding four people, say prosecutors.

Tejada and the three other armed visitors drew return fire from at least two people at the home, including Daniel Carides and an unnamed juvenile co-conspirator, who was not indicted. The four men were wounded and sought treatment for their wounds at Rhode Island Hospital.

At the scene, investigators collected about 50 spent shell casings. The probe, mounted by Providence police Det. Theodore Michael, determined that bullets had ripped into a home across the street.

Inside 87 Carolina Ave. they seized more than 500 rounds of ammunition as well as 12 magazines.

One magazine had the capacity to carry 60 rounds. Investigators also seized a collection of guns, including a Polymer80 ghost gun, marijuana and other banned substances, according to prosecutors.

Tejada's possession of a ghost gun

On April 24, 2021, Tejada had been in a vehicle stopped by state police on Route 95 in Providence. During a search, troopers found a loaded Polymer80 pistol-type ghost gun.

Rios, Britto, and Reynaldo Rivera also received prison terms when they were sentenced last month.

Daniel Carides also pleaded guilty in the shooting and received an 18-month prison term while David Carides Jr. received a two-year prison term, says the release.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Ricardo Tejada receives 14 years in prison for Carolina Ave. shootout

