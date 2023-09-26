Providence man who robbed 5 banks gets 30-month federal prison term

PROVIDENCE — A 24-year-old Providence man must serve 30 months in prison for robbing five banks within a span of five weeks in 2022.

Dashawn Diaz, who was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence on Monday, robbed three of those banks within three days, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy also sentenced Diaz to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay almost $16,000 in restitution to the banks, says a news release from Cunha's office.

In March, Diaz pleaded guilty to five counts of bank robbery, admitting to two robberies at Santander Bank in Providence and other robberies at a Citizens Bank in Providence, another in Pawtucket and at a branch of TD Bank in East Providence, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Judge gives Rhode Island bank robber 30-months of prison time