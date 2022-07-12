Providence Mayor Elorza calls police use-of-force case 'disturbing,' vows 'consequences'

PROVIDENCE -- Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Tuesday spoke out against an arrest caught on video during which a police officer pushed a handcuffed man's face into the pavement.

"It's awful. It's disturbing," Elorza said of the July 3 incident at India Point Park. "What's particularly disturbing is that the person being arrested was handcuffed. After that, there's just no excuse for something like that, and there will be consequences."

The mayor said he would be able to share more on that "in a matter of days."

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said he was disturbed when he saw the video of a Providence police officer arresting a man on July 3.

The attorney general's office is now investigating the incident, which involved Lt. Matthew Jennette and Capt. Stephen Gencarella.

Elorza took a moment to call for the outright repeal of the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, which has limited how much he and other officials can say when use-of-force cases occur.

"It's not focused on law enforcement officers, and it's also not a bill of rights," Elorza said. "It's a misnomer. What it does is it ties the hands of police chiefs. No other directors of department throughout the state have their powers to discipline employees under them limited in the way that police chiefs do."

Amid an investigation, victories on crime

Elorza's remarks came after a press conference intended to tout the Police Department's work in cracking down on illegal guns and preventing shootings. On that, it has made serious progress.

After a turbulent 2021, shootings are on the decline.

From January to June of this year, there were 15 shootings and 19 victims compared to 25 shootings and 35 victims during the same period last year, when gun deaths climbed.

Police commended intelligence work and efforts to seize more guns, having taken 134 off the street so far this year, putting the department ahead of pace compared to last year's overall total of 210.

Two new emerging threats

However, law enforcement is facing two emerging threats: high capacity magazines and ghost guns, which Elorza called "a very, very scary, concerning development."

Chief Col. Hugh Clements noted that over the past two years police have seen a rise in the untraceable firearms.

Though fewer shootings have occurred as of late, police responded to an unusual shots fired case on Wickenden Street on Sunday where The Diamond Bar jewelry store was hit, shattering glass. The street, a hub of restaurants, bars and shops, is not accustomed to seeing gunfire, a situation Clements called "extremely appalling and disturbing."

"This is omnipresent," he added. "We’re dealing with this stuff every single day. No one shot fired or one shooting incident is acceptable."

Clements said the shop owner was "certainly unnerved by what happened" and has been in touch with the detective unit.

Hours before the incident, a man was shot and injured near the Renaissance Hotel downtown. He is in good condition, Clements said.

Offering a few details, Clements said it is believed to be unrelated to the Wickenden Street case.

"There’s a resident visiting that hotel and he’s there to meet an ex-partner with a child custody arrangement involved and when those individuals show up there’s someone else in the vehicle," Clements explained, noting that at that point, gunfire erupted.

Clements said the investigation is "very active" but had no arrests to report.

