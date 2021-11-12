Providence men charged in attempted catalytic converter theft in Groton

Nov. 11—GROTON — Police say they arrested two men from Providence who were caught in the act attempting to steal catalytic converters early Thursday morning from the Penske Truck Rental on Route 12.

The Town of Groton Police Department arrested James Good, 47, and Wilbur Davis, 44.

Both are charged with second-degree breach of peace, possession of burglar tools, third-degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief and interfering with an officer. Both were held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Friday.

Police said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon that a witness called 911 about 2:50 a.m. Thursday to report seeing flashlights moving under a truck in the Penske parking lot and hearing what sounded like a saw cutting metal.

The first responding officer found a man, later identified as Good, beginning to crawl under a truck, with a catalytic converter lying on the ground, police said. The officer detained Good and found three reciprocating saw blades in his sweatshirt pocket, and a reciprocating saw under another truck.

Police said they learned a second person was involved, so additional officers and K-9 units responded. A state police K-9 unit and Groton officer found Davis in the woods about 1,000 feet south of the truck rental parking lot.

Town police are asking anyone else with information on this case to call the department at (860) 441-6712.

e.moser@theday.com