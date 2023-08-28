Providence NAACP president's new assault charge may violate bail in campaign finance case

Providence NAACP President Gerard Catala was charged with assault earlier this month, marking the latest episode in his personal and political troubles.

A Providence police report and a criminal complaint, both obtained by The Providence Journal, state that Catala allegedly assaulted a man from Providence on the night of Aug. 16, resulting in a misdemeanor charge.

According to the report, police responded to Rodman Street around 10 p.m. for a report of assault. The report stated the alleged victim "was visibly bleeding from his nose" and his "face was covered in blood and [he] had blood on his hands." According to the narrative in the report, the victim allegedly told police Catala punched him in the face multiple times, causing him to tumble to the ground, at which point Catala continued the beating.

According to the report, Catala told police he didn't assault the alleged victim, instead "believed he may have fallen," but did not see him fall. Catala also told police he sometimes worked for the alleged victim.

Police said that when they asked to view footage from nearby cameras, including a Ring security camera, Catala told them "You are not seeing my cameras ... under no circumstances."

Catala was placed in handcuffs and charged with simple assault.

Catala did not immediately reply to The Journal's request for comment.

Catala also faces charges related to campaign finance violations

In January of this year, Catala was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failing to file the required campaign finance paperwork from his unsuccessful run for Providence City Council in 2022. Court records indicate those cases are still open.

At the same time, the Rhode Island Attorney General's office nixed plans to give $40,000 to the Providence NAACP branch.

Because of the recent alleged assault, Catala has been accused of violating the terms of his bail in the campaign finance case.

Catala's election to head on NAACP, run for City Council also drew scrutiny

During his previous Council run in the 2018 election cycle, questions emerged over the home address he had given to the Board of Canvassers. Catala had registered himself to vote using an address for a home that had been boarded up. Catala insisted he lived there, contradicting a past statement in which he said he did not.

Months ago, Catala also faced questions over his election to the NAACP's presidential post. Members of the local branch said they were concerned by emails Catala sent out to them the day of the election, and wondered if he had unfairly obtained a copy of the branch's membership roster.

One of the emails showed the candidates for whom Catala voted and offered members help in casting their online ballots.

The election unseated longtime president Jim Vincent.

Catala has not commented to The Journal on the election process.

