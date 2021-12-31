Providence police make arrest in Citizens Bank robbery at Kennedy Plaza

Providence police have arrested a suspect in the recent robbery of the Citizens Bank at Kennedy Plaza.

On Thursday, 33-year-old Victor Sanchez was taken into custody after a detective received two calls identifying him as the suspect. Police said several pieces of evidence were seized that linked him to the robbery.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 20 when a male suspect wearing a black Raiders hat, a blue mask and a blue hoodie entered the bank with a black and gray bag. He then passed a note to a teller demanding "hundreds," a police report said.

The teller told police he saw the man's left hand inside his jacket, apparently pointing something at the teller. According to the report, the teller said he "immediately gave the male subject several hundred-dollar bills."

The suspect then fled into Kennedy Plaza. He was captured on video surveillance, providing police a description.

Sanchez is being charged with one count of second degree robbery. He will be held until the next session of the Sixth District Court.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence police make arrest in Citizens Bank robbery