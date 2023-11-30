Providence police arrest driver in death of 58-year-old man. What we know.

PROVIDENCE − A driver has been detained in the death of a 58-year-old pedestrian who was fatally injured on Broadway the morning after Thanksgiving, the police said Thursday.

In an appeal to the public earlier on Thursday, police had asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Investigators continue to welcome any information regarding the Nov. 24 hit and run and the subsequent death of Joseph Broady Jr., said Providence police Capt. Luis F. San Lucas.

Police fielded a 911 call at 6:03 a.m. and found Broady unconscious on Broadway across the street from a service station and near 299 Broadway, San Lucas said.

Broady was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:44 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact Providence police Officer Francisco Furtado via email at ffurtado@providenceri.gov.

