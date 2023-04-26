Providence Police believe 8-year-old stabbing victim in stable condition following surgery

PROVIDENCE - Investigators believe an 8-year-old stabbing victim is in stable condition and a 22-year-old man now faces three felony assault charges after the attack, police said Wednesday morning.

The assailant, 22-year-old Victor Espinal, attacked the boy with a kitchen knife in an attack that erupted in a Reynolds Avenue home on Tuesday night, according to Providence police Maj. David Lapatin.

Espinal slashed two other relatives, a 50-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman when they rushed to defend the child, Lapatin said.

Espinal's father eventually disarmed him and tossed the knife under a counter or table, Lapatin said.

Police arrived to find Espinal in a bedroom, the Major said. They arrested him and then provided aid to the bleeding victims, including the 8-year-old, he said.

"We're just relieved and glad to know he's resting at the hospital right now," he said.

"When we find a child of that age injured like that it's a very serious situation," Lapatin said.

Both the 50-year-old male and the 73-year-old woman sustained serious lacerations. They were in a different room from Espinal and the child when the attack started, he said. They heard screaming, rushed toward the commotion, saw blood, ran toward Espinal and were attacked, Lapatin said, adding that the two elder relatives of the child are recovering.

Lapatin said investigators believe that mental illness or a drug-related issue might have fueled Espinal's violence.

Providence's police chief, Col. Oscar Perez, referred to the stabbing as horrific.

"Children being hurt in our city affects all of us," he said.

Espinosa's appearance in District Court, Providence, is anticipated this afternoon.

