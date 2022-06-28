Providence police chief recommends officer accused of punching candidate be fired

Jennifer Rourke, a Democratic candidate for state senate, was allegedly punched by her Republican opponent, Jeann Lugo, at an abortion-rights protest.

PROVIDENCE — Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements has recommended that police officer Jeann Lugo be terminated from his post after Lugo was charged with assaulting a candidate for state Senate at an abortion-rights protest.

On Tuesday, police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague said that in addition to the simple assault and disorderly conduct charge against Lugo, he "faces internal charges for violation of the Providence Police Department’s Rules and Regulations."

That includes obedience to laws and rules, standard of conduct, courtesy, rules governing conduct, and demeanor.

Under the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, which governs how an officer may be disciplined in alleged misconduct cases, Lague said, the Police Department's administration believes termination is the proper penalty.

