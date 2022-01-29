Providence police: Detective fired shots at break-in suspect who drove toward officers

A Providence police detective fired two shots at a breaking-and-entering suspect who, the police said, drove toward officers.

Nobody was injured, and the matter is under investigation, the Providence police said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday after the police responded to Hope Street for a reported break-in, the police said.

When the police got there, they saw the suspect, Kyle Bento, 28, get into a vehicle and drive at a high speed out of a parking lot, the police said.

"Bento continued to drive in a reckless manner towards police and at that time Detective David Harrington fired two rounds at the suspect vehicle," the police statement said.

Bento was apprehended about a block away and charged by detectives with burglary, possession of burglary tools, felony assault, and driving without a license, the police said.

Bento is being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

The police say they will hold a media briefing this week and no further information is available now.

