Providence police identify city's 23rd homicide victim as local rapper James Owens

Providence police have identified the man killed in a Saturday shooting as 33-year-old James Owens.

In a briefing with reporters Monday, Maj. David Lapatin, who commands the department's investigative division, said police responded to Owens' home at 89 Huxley Avenue around 10 p.m., finding him lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

Owens was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital, marking the city's 23rd homicide of 2021.

Lapatin said the shooting was targeted and that the perpetrator either lived in the home or drove up to the location, but that police "haven't really nailed it down yet."

"Either way, if it was somebody in the house, they know him. If somebody pulled up to the house, they're looking for him," Lapatin said. "That's why we say it's a targeted shooting."

Police believe Owens was living with a family member or friends. No one has been taken into custody yet.

Owens, a local rapper who went by the name Hammer Beanz, was part of the Harriet Street gang, having faced gun charges in 2017 and an arrest during a drug raid that same year. While Lapatin declined to discuss Owens' past, he acknowledged Owens' history with law enforcement.

Police are still uncertain of what exactly prompted the shooting. Lapatin said it's not yet clear whether Owens' associations were the cause of the homicide.

Though initial reports stated Owens was shot in the head, Lapatin said he did not believe that was accurate, though he added that police do not typically release such details.

In a statement over the weekend, Mayor Jorge Elorza denounced the violence as "senseless," and expressed concern over the number of firearms on the street, an issue police have been facing this year, partly because of straw buyers who purchased weapons during the pandemic then sold them off.

"The availability of guns and the amount of firepower on our streets is simply unacceptable," Elorza said. "As Mayor, I understand that our community needs and deserves to feel safe, and I will continue to do everything I can to work with our partners and leaders to address the causes of violence in our city."

Multiple city council members also spoke out on the violence, including councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, who represents the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

Ryan said she was "troubled to hear of yet another young life taken by violence in the City of Providence," adding a plea for the city to expand the police department.

"We need to keep our neighborhoods safe," Ryan said. "I have led the effort on the City Council to strengthen our police force through recruitment and training. We need more officers on the streets."

Lapatin said police are anticipating solving 70% of this year's homicides.

