Providence police investigate city's 23rd homicide of 2021

PROVIDENCE — A 33-year-old man was fatally shot late Saturday night outside a home in the Elmhurst neighborhood, the police said.

The man was shot outside 89 Huxley Ave. around 10 p.m. and later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital, according to Providence police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

An investigation into this year's 23rd homicide in Providence continues.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man shot in Providence. Police investigate city's 23rd homicide