Providence police investigate fatal stabbing Wednesday morning
PROVIDENCE − The Providence police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed early Wednesday morning, Detective Maj. David Lapatin confirmed.
A second person was seriously injured in the stabbing, and a male who fled the scene was arrested, the police said.
The police responded to the incident on Adelaide Avenue at about 5 a.m.
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woman fatally stabbed in Adelaide Avenue in Providence