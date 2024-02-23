Providence police investigate homicide after woman's body found in river

PROVIDENCE − The Providence police are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found Thursday afternoon in the Woonasquatucket River, according to Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

The woman's identity hasn't been released; no arrests have been reported.

The woman's body was recovered in the area of Promenade and Bath streets.

