Providence police investigate shooting death of man, 19

The Providence police are investigating the killing of a 19-year-old man Saturday night in a city park, according to Maj. David Lapatin.

The man was shot near Cutler Street and Atwells Avenue, the police said.

No arrests have been made.

The police plan a press conference Monday morning, Lapatin said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence police investigate after man shot, killed at city park