Providence police investigate shooting near RI State House and Providence Place mall
The Providence police are investigating after somebody was shot Sunday afternoon near the Rhode Island State House.
It happened shortly after 1 p.m. in an area between the State House and Providence Place mall.
The victim, a male, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower right leg, according to the Providence police.
At about 1:16 p.m. at police officer was flagged down near Francis and Hayes streets for a shooting, the police said. Officers found shell casings and blood near 106 Francis Street.
At about 1:38 p.m., a police officer found the victim at Rhode Island Hospital. The man said he had fled southbound on Francis Street and was driven to the hospital by a friend.
The shooter and two others drove away in a white Acura, according to the police.
