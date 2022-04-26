Providence police investigating after Brown University students peppered with paintballs

Two Brown University students were peppered with paintballs as they walked near campus late Monday night, according to the Providence police.

Detectives are investigating, and nobody has been apprehended, according to Providence Police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

The students -- a male and female, both 19 -- were near the intersection of Brook and Cushing streets when a car pulled up and, from inside the vehicle, paintballs were fired "in rapid succession at both victims," the police said.

Courts and crime: Cranston man admits to helping burn Providence police cruiser during 2020 riot

The incident happened around 10:25 p.m. and is being investigated as a felony assault, according to the police.

The students were both struck in their right arms and shoulders; they suffered minor bruises and refused transportation to a hospital, the police said.

Keeping watch: More cameras watching drivers in the Blackstone Valley. Here's why

The students weren't able to provide police a license plate number from the car. Brown University police say they will review footage from cameras in the area and notify Providence detectives.

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Two Brown University students struck with paintballs