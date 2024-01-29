Providence police investigating early morning stabbing
Providence Police are investigating a stabbing that happened outside a bar on North Main Street around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. According to a report, included in the Board of Licenses' agenda from Saturday afternoon, a fight broke out inside Sports and Leisure, and later spilled out onto the street after security kicked out everyone involved.