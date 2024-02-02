Providence police investigating fatal shooting Thursday night. What we know.

PROVIDENCE – The Providence police are investigating after a man was found shot dead Thursday night, Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin confirmed.

The body was found around 9:30 p.m. near Legion Memorial Drive, according to the police.

Police officers were in the area checking an alarm Thursday night when they heard gunshots nearby and found the victim in the street, Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez told reporters at the scene.

No arrests have been reported.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man shot, killed in Providence, police investigating