Providence police investigating reports of looting in flooded shopping plaza

PROVIDENCE – Providence police were investigating reports of looting at a flooded shopping plaza on Branch Avenue adjacent, to Route 146, Mayor Brett P. Smiley said Tuesday.

Reports of people taking merchandise from stores in the Wanskuck plaza were aired by television reporters who went to the inundated plaza on Monday night.

On Tuesday, a manager of one of the businesses in the plaza, Tang Chan of the Crazy Crab restaurant, said thieves had broken into a cash register. Chan emphasized that local flood waters, which tore through a wall, had exacted a far greater toll on the business.

Managers, or owners, of other businesses in the plaza, including Dollar General, Citi Trends and Snipes, could not be reached for comment.

Scott Brady, of Urban Wine & Spirits, said someone had tried to break through the door on Monday night, but an employee was in the store at the time and the break-in attempt failed just before police arrived.

Flood damage at Branch Avenue Plaza's Cititrends.

Police 'reviewing security footage' from the night

Smiley said Providence police were "reviewing security footage and talking to the store owners" but there was a lot of footage to look at from surveillance cameras, as well as from cameras on the nearby overpass that carries traffic on Rt. 146 over Branch Avenue.

He suggested that the work could take a few days.

"If it's determined that there was looting that took place," he added, "those responsible will be held accountable."

"There's no world in which we give a pass to anyone who may have acted illegally last night," Smiley said.

Stores clean up after massive Providence floods.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence flooding draws reports of looting in shopping plaza