Man dead after police standoff in Providence

A 61-year-old man is dead after a several hours-long standoff during which he fired hundreds of rounds of gunshots at the police, the police said.

Firefighters also had to put out a fire at the house.

"In my nearly 40 years, I've never seen something like this," Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré told reporters.

"It was a very scary, very frightening scene," Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said from the scene. "This could have easily been much worse."

No police officers or neighbors were injured.

Earlier this morning, the Providence police had advised people to avoid the area of 25 Denison Street as they tried to negotiate with the man.

"Multiple shots" fired, the police tweeted around 6:30 a.m.

The incident started early Thursday morning after the man had reportedly assaulted a son and daughter at the house, Paré said.

The police knew the man had "15 guns in the house, along with some rifles", according to Paré. "That was a great concern," he said.

A state police vehicle on Commodore Street, near where police had a standoff with a 61-year-old man at a house on Denison Street.

The police were able to get everyone else out of the house, including some grandchildren. They also evacuated some nearby homes.

They brought in negotiators in an attempt to have the man come out peacefully, but he would not engage with the negotiators, according to the police.

"We didn't know what he was going to do," Paré said.

Surrounding the house, the police lost track of the man, but eventually threw gas into a back bedroom and saw movement, Paré said.

"Shortly thereafter, he opened fire on our police officers, repeatedly and continuously," Paré said.

The commissioner said the man fired on officers "in close proximity" to the house, striking a state police vehicle they used for cover. He said it was fortunate because bullets cannot pierce the vehicle.

The police shot back.

Around 7:20 a.m., Providence firefighters announced they had extinguished a blaze at the building. The firefighters union tweeted that police had cleared the building, and firefighters were checking for hotspots and overhauling.

The incident is being investigated, Paré told reporters.

"We have a lone gunman inside 25 Denison St. SRU is on scene negotiating," the police said in a Tweet shortly before 5 a.m.

"Avoid the area, expect delays. People in the immediate area are to shelter in place."

