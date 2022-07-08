Providence police officer accused of punching state senate candidate pleads not guilty

Jeann Lugo, the Providence police officer accused of punching state senate candidate Jennifer Rourke at an abortion rights protest last month, plead not guilty to criminal charges on Friday.

Lugo is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. He appeared before Judge Melissa DuBose, and his bail has been set at $2,000. He remains released on his own recognizance.

Lugo and his attorney, Daniel Griffin, had no comment before or after the hearing. The hearing was wrapped up within a matter of a few minutes, and Lugo and Griffin exited the courtroom quickly.

More to come.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence police officer Jeann Lugo pleads not guilty to assault