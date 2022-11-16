Providence Police Officer Jeann Lugo acquitted of assaulting political opponent

Providence Police Officer Jeann Lugo was acquitted of a simple assault charge on Wednesday in Kent County District Court.

The verdict concludes a trial during which Lugo's attorney Dan Griffin contended that his client was acting within the bounds of police policy, which directs officers to act when they see a threat, even when off duty. However, that action, per section 202.2, could be as simple as calling for help from other officers.

Lugo contended that during the night of the June 24 abortion rights rally in Providence he was attempting to arrest an unidentified man in a green jacket who punched another man, Josh Mello, who had agitated the crowd. Footage shows that as Lugo jumped into the fray, Jennifer Rourke appears to have tried to pull him back. Lugo eventually punched Rourke repeatedly.

Assistant Attorney General Daniel Carr Guglielmo staked his argument in part on Lugo's failure to identify himself as a police officer, despite Lugo's claim that he sought to apprehend a man. But according to Middletown Police Lt. David Bissonnette, a longtime use of force instructor, Lugo wasn't absolutely required to identify himself.

The adjudication of Lugo's case now clears the way for the police department to hold a separate hearing pursuant to the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, which outlines a disciplinary process for officers accused of misconduct. Chief Col. Hugh Clements recommended over the summer that Lugo be terminated. The hearing will determine whether he is able to keep his job.

