Providence police officer placed on leave after allegedly assaulting protester

Boston 25 News Staff
A Providence Police Officer was placed on administrative leave Saturday, after allegedly assaulting a woman protesting at the Rhode Island State House Friday night, the department announced.

These large gatherings are in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which came down Friday morning.

According to a tweet from the Providence Police Department, the officer in question was off-duty at the time of the assault and has served three years on the force. The leave is stated to be with pay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

