Providence police officer placed on leave after allegedly assaulting protester

A Providence Police Officer was placed on administrative leave Saturday, after allegedly assaulting a woman protesting at the Rhode Island State House Friday night, the department announced.

These large gatherings are in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which came down Friday morning.

According to a tweet from the Providence Police Department, the officer in question was off-duty at the time of the assault and has served three years on the force. The leave is stated to be with pay.

The PPD is criminally investigating the behavior of an off duty officer last evening during a protest where a female was assaulted. The officer has served for 3 yrs and placed on administrative leave w/pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) June 25, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW