Providence police oversight board has new executive director

More than one year after the ouster of its executive director, Providence's police oversight board has his replacement.

On Thursday night, City Council approved Ferenc Karoly, an attorney, Navy veteran and former police officer, to serve in the position.

Karoly received his juris doctor degree from Suffolk University and a criminal justice certificate from the FBI Academy. He spent 15 years in the Middletown Police Department, working his way up from patrol officer to deputy police chief.

Former PERA director José Batista

In November 2020, PERA fired former executive director José Batista for releasing bystander and body camera videos of Providence police Sgt. Joseph Hanley assaulting Rishod Gore, a handcuffed man. Months later, Hanley was convicted of simple assault and ordered to complete anger-management classes.

PERA had previously obtained the footage and decided against releasing it. However, Batista later distributed it to the media.

In March, Batista, now a state representative, launched a lawsuit against the city, alleging retaliatory termination. The case remains active.

